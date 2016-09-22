UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Sept 22 Orbit Corp Ltd
* Orbit corp ltd clarifies on "news item, Orbit Corp MD Pujit Aggarwal arrested by eow in Rs 52 crore cheating case."
* "News regarding Pujit Aggarwal is correct"
* Complaint filed is "not correct and the same is being appropriately defended" Source text : bit.ly/2cTzbvG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to open)