* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Starz :
* On Sept 17, 2016, Starz agreed in principle to multi-year extensions of its affiliation agreements with both DIRECTV, LLC AT&T Services, Inc
* Following first year of renewal period, impact on Starz's earnings under these extensions would decrease annually - SEC filing
* Expects other revenue sources including OTT revenue trends to offset financial impact of extensions of DIRECTV LLC, AT&T Services agreements Source text bit.ly/2cU3eBR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.