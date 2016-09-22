BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 WCI Communities Inc :
* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay Lennar Corp a termination fee of $22.5 million.
* If deal is terminated in connection with co entering alternative deal in respect of superior proposal, termination fee payable to Lennar is $11.25 million Source text bit.ly/2d3GGin Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.