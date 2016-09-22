Sept 22 Avendus Capital

* Forms strategic partnership with Andrew Holland, Vaibhav Sanghavi & team to enter the hedge fund business Source text: Avendus Capital today announced its strategic move to set up a Hedge Fund to augment its portfolio of Alternative Asset Management businesses, following the appointment of Andrew Holland as CEO, Vaibhav Sanhavi as Co-CEO of the Hedge Fund business, along with a well-established team of fund managers, research analysts and Marketing Head, Bhautik Ambani. Andrew will report to Ranu Vohra, MD & CEO of Avendus. (Bengaluru newsroom)