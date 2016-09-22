BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Fuguiniao Co Ltd :
* Reason for co's failure to publish interim results is that certain unit of co might have provided certain guarantee for related/connected party(ies)
* "shares of company and 2014 corporate bonds will continue to be suspended"
* "is currently conducting investigation on cause, specific amount and other details of guarantee" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.