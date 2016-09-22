Sept 22 Mondo TV SpA :

* Process of setting up Mondo TV Producciones Canarias, to be fully owned by Mondo TV Iberoamerica, is almost completed

* Mondo TV Producciones Canarias to be based in Tenerife

* Mondo TV Iberoamerica is part of the Mondo TV Group

* Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will have, among others, the mission to realize part of the pre-production work of the animation projects of Mondo TV Group and some activities connected with the production of "live teen" series