Sept 22 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd

* China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd-proposed Continuing Connected Transactions - Master Framework Agreement For Possible Subscription Of Class A Shares In The Investment Fund

* China Oceanwide Capital Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into master framework agreement with manager

* China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class a shares for up to US$30 million for period from commencement date to 31 december 2016

* China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class a shares for up to US$90 million for period from 1 january 2017 to 31 december 2017