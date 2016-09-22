BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Paradise Entertainment Ltd :
* Paradise Ent-issue Of Unlisted Warrants Pursuant To General Mandate
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* Company has agreed to issue and subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 50 million warrants at issue price of hk$0.03 per warrant
* Each warrant carries right to subscribe at any time during subscription period for one warrant share at subscription price of hk$1.40 per warrant share
* Net proceeds from subscription of warrants are approximately hk$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.