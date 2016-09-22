Sept 22 Tiscali Spa
* Tiscali and Huawei Italy sign the final agreement to supply the equipment for building in
Italy an ultra-broadband network of 4.5G LTE TDD Fixed Wireless access technology on 3.5GHz
frequency
* With this network Tiscali will provide ultra-broadband services with up to 100Mbps
throughout Italy, focusing on digital divide areas
* The framework agreement provides for the supply of network equipment from the so-called
core and radio network to CPE (Customer Premises Equipment)
* The multi-year framework contract foresees an investment opportunity for 40 million euros
($44.91 million)
* The launch of the service is expected in Q4 2016
