Sept 22 Tiscali Spa

* Tiscali and Huawei Italy sign the final agreement to supply the equipment for building in Italy an ultra-broadband network of 4.5G LTE TDD Fixed Wireless access technology on 3.5GHz frequency

* With this network Tiscali will provide ultra-broadband services with up to 100Mbps throughout Italy, focusing on digital divide areas

* The framework agreement provides for the supply of network equipment from the so-called core and radio network to CPE (Customer Premises Equipment)

* The multi-year framework contract foresees an investment opportunity for 40 million euros ($44.91 million)

* The launch of the service is expected in Q4 2016