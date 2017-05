Sept 22 H Lundbeck A/S :

* In first study, idalopirdine did not meet primary endpoint

* Conclusions from first out of three phase 3 studies on idalopirdine in alzheimer's disease

* Idalopirdine was safe and well tolerated

* Two remaining studies, Starbeam and StarbrightII in phase 3 programme will continue as planned, data expected in first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)