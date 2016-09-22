Sept 22 Spineway SAS :

* Has just signed a 5-year partnership agreement with TINAVI Medical Technologies (China) for distributing group's implant ranges.

* Will propose a capital increase to its shareholders

* A stock subscription warrant will be attached to each of these newly issued shares, with 10 stock subscription warrants giving right to subscribe to 11 additional new shares at a unit price of 4.09 euros ($4.59) each, representing a total of 390,786 additional new ordinary shares, representing a further maximum subscription of 1,598,314.74 euros (share premium included)

* These stock subscription warrants may be exercised from 1(st) June to 15(th) September, 2017.

* Transaction will involve issue of 355,260 new shares at a price of 3.94 euros each, giving TINAVI Medical Technologies 9.09 pct share of capital and 5.04 pct of voting rights