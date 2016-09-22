BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Aryzta AG :
* Announcement by Aryzta AG regarding new chairman of the board and board renewal
* Gary McGann is join the board as chairman and Rolf Watter is to join as a non-executive director
* The appointments are subject to approval by Aryzta shareholders at its upcoming AGM (Dec. 13, 2016). Source text - reut.rs/2cwsDm9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.