BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 MGI Coutier SA :
* H1 operating income 58.9 million euros ($66.12 million) versus 42.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 43.8 million euros versus 29.7 million euros year ago
* Towards 2018 group hopes for a revenue of 1 billion euros with current operating rentability of 8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.