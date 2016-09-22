BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Baccarat SA :
* H1 net loss group share of 3.9 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) a year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 65.3 million euros versus 66.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.