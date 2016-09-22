Sept 22 Rwe Aktiengesellschaft :
* Co and management board of Innogy Se determined price
range for shares of Innogy se to be offered in IPO to range from
euro 32 to euro 36
* Share capital of Innogy SE amounts to 1 bln euros and is
divided into 500 mln ordinary bearer shares with no par value
* As part offering, innogy se shares worth 940 million euros
from the holdings of RWE Downstream Beteiligungs will be
acquired by funds under management of subsidiaries of Blackrock
Inc (together the "cornerstone investors") in a private
placement
