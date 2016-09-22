Sept 22 Capital Bank Financial Corp
* On september 16, capital bank corp -entered into a
settlement regarding alleged improper assessment and collection
of overdraft fees
* Co will pay $1.5 million to settle litigation which will
be payable after preliminary court approval of settlement
* To not use weekend,holiday batch processing for at least
36 months following final court approval of the settlement
* To not use debit re-sequencing, weekend,holiday
high-to-low posting for at least 36 months following court
approval of settlement
