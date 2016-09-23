BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* Deal will include equity co-financing in some cases, comprising number of sony pictures' upcoming high-profile tentpole releases in china
* Dalian Wanda Group and Sony Pictures Entertainment enter into a multi picture alliance Source text : bit.ly/2cs1UbC
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: