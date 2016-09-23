BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Technopolis Oyj :
* Announces preliminary results of successful rights offering
* According to preliminary results of offering, total of 87.8 million shares were subscribed for in offering, representing about 168 percent of 52.3 million shares offered
* Will announce final results of offering on or about Sept. 28, 2016
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: