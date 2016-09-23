Sept 23 Technopolis Oyj :

* Announces preliminary results of successful rights offering

* According to preliminary results of offering, total of 87.8 million shares were subscribed for in offering, representing about 168 percent of 52.3 million shares offered

* Will announce final results of offering on or about Sept. 28, 2016

