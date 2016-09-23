Sept 23 Novae Group Plc :

* Charles Fry, chief financial officer, is stepping down from board today and will leave company with effect from Oct. 31 2016

* Reeken Patel will be appointed interim chief financial officer while a search for a permanent replacement is undertaken