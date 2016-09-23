BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 Novae Group Plc :
* Charles Fry, chief financial officer, is stepping down from board today and will leave company with effect from Oct. 31 2016
Charles Fry, chief financial officer, is stepping down from board today and will leave company with effect from Oct. 31 2016

Reeken Patel will be appointed interim chief financial officer while a search for a permanent replacement is undertaken
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss