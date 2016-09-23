BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd :
* Pleased to announce acquisition of United States Sports Insurance Company, LLC
* To acquire USSIC, total consideration paid by R&Q was $2.1 mln financed by a draw down on group's revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland
* To acquire USSIC, total consideration paid by R&Q was $2.1 mln financed by a draw down on group's revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland

* Directors of USSIC will be appointed from R&Q's existing staff in US and Bermuda
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss