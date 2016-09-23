Sept 23 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd :

* Pleased to announce acquisition of United States Sports Insurance Company, LLC

* To acquire USSIC, total consideration paid by R&Q was $2.1 mln financed by a draw down on group's revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland

* Directors of USSIC will be appointed from R&Q's existing staff in US and Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)