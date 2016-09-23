Sept 23 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Hull & machinery insurance cover has been confirmed for FPSO Kwame Nkrumah by its reinsurers following failure of turret bearing earlier this year

* Tullow will now work closely with loss adjusters and reinsurers to establish an efficient payments schedule as remedial work continues