Source text: [The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited has
informed the Exchange that ''This is further to Company's letter
dated February 04, 2016 informing about the decision to strike
off the name of The Great Eastern Shipping Co. London Ltd.
(GESCO London), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company from
the Companies Register in UK. The Companies House, UK has now
notified that GESCO London has been dissolved w.e.f. August 30,
2016'']
