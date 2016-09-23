Sept 23 Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd

* Decision to strike off the name of The Great Eastern Shipping Co. London Ltd. from the companies register in UK Source text: [The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited has informed the Exchange that ''This is further to Company's letter dated February 04, 2016 informing about the decision to strike off the name of The Great Eastern Shipping Co. London Ltd. (GESCO London), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company from the Companies Register in UK. The Companies House, UK has now notified that GESCO London has been dissolved w.e.f. August 30, 2016''] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)