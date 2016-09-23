BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Veritas Investments Ltd :
* Group is aiming to generate revenue of $50m to $55m in FY17
* Aiming to achieve ebitda of $7.4m to $8.0m and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) for continuing operations of $3.0m to $3.6m in FY17
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: