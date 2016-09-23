Sept 23 Veritas Investments Ltd :

* Group is aiming to generate revenue of $50m to $55m in FY17

* Aiming to achieve ebitda of $7.4m to $8.0m and underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) for continuing operations of $3.0m to $3.6m in FY17

