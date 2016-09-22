Sept 23 Takson Holdings:
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect
from 9:00 a.m. On 23 September 2016
* Total cash consideration for sale shares pursuant to share
purchase agreement is HK$487.2 million
* Offer price of HK$0.9463
* Offeror intends to finance and satisfy total consideration
payable by offeror under offer of HK$246.5 million from loan
facility granted by Huarong Intl Securities
