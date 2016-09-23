Sept 22 Moody's:
* Moody's: Shift in U.S. policies post elections could hit
Asia's high value manufacturing
* Moody's: Malaysia, Taiwan And Korea Would Be Most
Vulnerable To Efforts To Repatriate High Value
* Moody's: India, Philippines would be exposed to policies
that discourage U.S. businesses from foreign sourcing of
services
* Moody's: U.S. policies under next administration could
range from a continuation of the status quo to a gradual
retrenchment from trade and investment ties and curbs on
immigration
* Moody's: Asian economies are more vulnerable to policies
that disincentivized foreign sourcing of business services
* Moody's: Remittances to Asia could weaken if the U.S.
tightened immigration rules
Source text: bit.ly/2crWY6L