BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 22 Goldman Sachs & Co:
* Acquired 14.8 million common shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc
* Now beneficially owns, controls and directs more than 10% of outstanding common shares of issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: