Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* AC Immune says net proceeds of the initial public offering are expected to be approximately $57.8 million

* AC Immune says pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 of its common shares is $11.00 per common share

* AC Immune says offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: [here ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)