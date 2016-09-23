BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Alteo Ltd :
* FY ended June 2016 profit before taxation of 1.23 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago
* FY turnover of 7.85 billion rupees versus 6.74 billion rupees year ago
* Says results for AEL are expected to remain in line with previous year on basis of stable coal prices over the foreseeable future Source: bit.ly/2cVwtFJ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
