BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Affin Holdings Bhd
* Unit clarifies that negotiations between Affin, Axa Asia and Felda Marketing Services Sdn Bhd are still on-going as on Sept. 23
* Refers to article in The Star Website on 23 september 2016 titled 'fgv sells insurance stake for rm70 mil' Source text (bit.ly/2cHxnCZ) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: