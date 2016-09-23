Sept 23 Eurazeo :

* Announces the success of the sale of 15,000,000 Moncler shares by its subsidiary ECIP M S.A. representing approximately 6% of the share capital of Moncler, at a price of 15.34 euros per share

* Transaction total amount is about 230 million euros ($257.55 million), shares sold by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors

* Sale generates net proceeds of about 190 million euros for Eurazeo

* As a result of the sale, ECIP M will own a 9.5% stake in Moncler and Eurazeo's economic interest will amount to 7.9% of capital