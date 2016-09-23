MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Petromaroc Corporation Plc :
* Long stop date for completion of acquisition has been extended to December 31, 2016
* Renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement
* Proceeds from sale of 21.3 million new sound energy ordinary shares to be issued to Petromaroc will be shared by co and Sound Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP