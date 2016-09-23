Sept 23 Telenor
* Details the accounting effects of the sale of Vimpelcom
shares
* The disposal of the 142.5 million ADSs resulted in a
proportionate reclassification effect of previously recognised
translation differences in other comprehensive income of a loss
of NOK 2.5 billion, including tax effects
related to the hedging instruments
* In addition, net income from VimpelCom's second quarter
2016 and impairment for the third quarter 2016 related to the
disposal of the 142.5 million ADSs have been recognised,
amounting to a net loss of NOK 0.5 billion
* Total loss recognised in the income statement for the
third quarter 2016 related to the disposal of the 142.5 ADSs is
NOK 3.0 billion ($368.55 million). The effects of
reclassification do not impact the total equity of Telenor
* The net proceeds of USD 486 million (around NOK 4.0
billion) will be included in Telenor's cash flow statement for
the third quarter 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1400 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)