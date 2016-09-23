BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 NH Hotel Group SA :
* Intends to issue senior secured notes worth up to 285.0 million euros ($319.3 million) with maturity in 2023 in order to refinance debt of about 277.5 million euros
* Notes to be issued as part of a refinancing operation that will enable the company to obtain syndicated long-term loan of 250.0 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.