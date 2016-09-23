MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Air Liquide SA :
* Launches the last step of Airgas acquisition refinancing
* Announces successful placement of five USD-denominated senior bonds for an aggregate amount of $4.5 billion ($4.50 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = $1.0000) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP