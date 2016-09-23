Sept 23 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* While the pack is available for Rs.1495 for existing users; new users can avail this offer via first recharge of Rs.1494

* Pack is currently available in Delhi and will be launched across other circles over the next few days

* Airtel launches special 90 days free data for 4G customers Source text: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of a special 4G data pack that offers free data for 90 days. While the pack is available for Rs.1495 for existing users; new users can avail this offer via first recharge of Rs.1494 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)