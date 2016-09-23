Sept 23 Bharti Airtel Ltd
Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications
services provider, today announced the launch of a special 4G
data pack that offers free data for 90 days. While the pack is
available for Rs.1495 for existing users; new users can avail
this offer via first recharge of Rs.1494
