Sept 23 Huawei Consumer BG:
* Huawei to further its "Make in India" commitment, starts
smartphone manufacturing in India
* Made in India devices to hit Indian market as early as
October, 2016
* Will be strengthening its after sales services in India
with over 200 service centers
* Flex manufacturing plant will have the capacity to make
three million units by the end of 2017
Source text:
Reaffirming its commitment to India, Huawei today announced
it will start to manufacture smartphones in India in
collaboration with leading Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider,
Flex, in October. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Union
Minister, Information & Technology, Law and Justice made the
announcement at Huawei's 'Make in India' inauguration ceremony
in the Indian capital, New Delhi.
