Sept 23 Huawei Consumer BG:

* Huawei to further its "Make in India" commitment, starts smartphone manufacturing in India

* Made in India devices to hit Indian market as early as October, 2016

* Will be strengthening its after sales services in India with over 200 service centers

* Flex manufacturing plant will have the capacity to make three million units by the end of 2017

Source text:

Reaffirming its commitment to India, Huawei today announced it will start to manufacture smartphones in India in collaboration with leading Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider, Flex, in October. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Union Minister, Information & Technology, Law and Justice made the announcement at Huawei's 'Make in India' inauguration ceremony in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

(Bengaluru newsroom)