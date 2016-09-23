MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK announces regulatory submissions for subcutaneous formulation of Benlysta (Belimumab) for patients with systemic lupus disease
* Has filed regulatory submissions in US and Europe for Benlysta(Belimumab)
* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2016 and 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP