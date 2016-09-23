BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 ZH International Holdings Ltd :
* Change Of Chief Financial Officer
* Announces that Wong Shui Yeung ceased to be chief financial officer of company and its subsidiaries
* Eric Jackson Chang has been appointed as chief financial officer
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.