BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Doyen International Holdings Ltd :
* Doyen Intl Hold-discloseable transaction relating to the provision of loan
* JV company, through east profit investments, 77.58% by company as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Borrower is Daxing Ye Yang (Shanghai) Asset Management Co Ltd
* JV company has agreed to grant a loan in amount of RMB50 million
* Loan will be recorded as loan receivable under current asset of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.