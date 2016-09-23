BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Coupa Software Inc :
* Anticipate that IPO price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Coupa Software Inc sees IPO of up to 6.7 mln shares of common stock- SEC filing
* Estimates IPO net proceeds will be about $88.6 million or $102.6 million if underwriters exercise option to buy additional shares in full Source text: [bit.ly/2d2Nsmm] Further company coverage: [Coupa Software Inc]
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: