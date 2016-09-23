BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Selonda Aquaculture SA :
* H1 net loss 3.1 million euros ($3.48 million) versus profit 3.5 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 515,239 euros versus 11.0 million euros year ago
* H1 turnover 72.8 million euros versus 57.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 6.0 million euros versus 20.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cWJgpM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.