Sept 23 Hulisani Ltd :

* Will issue up to a maximum of 400 mln shares at an issue price of between 10 rand and 11 rand per share to raise up to a maximum of 4 bln rand

* Increase in permissible operating expenses is also subject to approval by Hulisani shareholders in general meeting