BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 Hulisani Ltd :
* Will issue up to a maximum of 400 mln shares at an issue price of between 10 rand and 11 rand per share to raise up to a maximum of 4 bln rand
Will issue up to a maximum of 400 mln shares at an issue price of between 10 rand and 11 rand per share to raise up to a maximum of 4 bln rand

Increase in permissible operating expenses is also subject to approval by Hulisani shareholders in general meeting
CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss