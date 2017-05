Sept 23 Larsen & Toubro Ltd :

* Gets members' nod to raise funds via issue of bonds or equity shares by way of QIP for up to 36 billion rupees or $600 million, whichever is higher

* Gets members' nod to appoint S.N. Subrahmanyan as deputy MD and president

* Gets members' nod for NCD issue up to 60 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2cR9NJs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)