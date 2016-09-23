Sept 23 Macau Legend Development Ltd:

* Co and buyer have not entered into any definitive investment agreement before expiry of letter of intent

* Letter of intent expired on 23 september 2016

* Been approached by and is in negotiation with potential buyer, on potential disposal of property,remains positive on disposal

* proposed Disposal Of The Property Expiry Of The Letter Of Intent