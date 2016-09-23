BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Macau Legend Development Ltd:
* Co and buyer have not entered into any definitive investment agreement before expiry of letter of intent
* Letter of intent expired on 23 september 2016
* Been approached by and is in negotiation with potential buyer, on potential disposal of property,remains positive on disposal
* proposed Disposal Of The Property Expiry Of The Letter Of Intent Source text (bit.ly/2d2rAaX) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.