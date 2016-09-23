BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
Sept 23 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd
* Entered into a collaboration agreement with University Of Hong Kong ("HKU") and Innovation And Technology Commission of HKSAR
* Estimated cost of project is approximately hk$8.8 million
* Pursuant to collaboration agreement, co shall hold all intellectual property rights arouse from project in its sole name Source (bit.ly/2cqmyUV) Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: