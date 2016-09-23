BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Visual International Holdings Ltd
* Directors are pleased to advise that company has signed a 10 year corporate lease agreement with spar,
* Agreement includes renewal option for two times 5 years, for its retail site known as Stellendale Junction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: