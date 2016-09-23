MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - CEO James Murdoch's FY 2016 total compensation $26.4 million versus $15.1 million for FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Rupert Murdoch's 2016 total compensation was $34.6 million versus $27.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - CFO John Nallen's FY 2016 total compensation $12.1 million versus $8.2 million for FY 2015
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Lachlan K. Murdoch's 2016 total compensation was $23.7 million
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive vice chairman Chase Carey's FY 2016 total compensation $29.2 million versus $23.2 million for FY 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2doY3w8] Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP