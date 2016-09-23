Sept 23 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD announces early results of cash tender offers and consent

* Increased tender cap for tender offer for 7.50% notes from $25 million to $125 million aggregate principal amount

* Has decreased aggregate maximum tender amount from $1,035 million to $848 million

* Co announced that it intends to accept for purchase $795 million aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered on or before early tender date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: