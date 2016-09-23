MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals :
* Validity of Mallinckrodt's INOMAX patent claims upheld
* Patent trial,appeal board dismissed second set of petitions for IPR proceedings concerning four of five patents that expire in 2029
* USPTO upheld validity of commercially significant claims related to 5 patents covering gas delivery systems, methods of using systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP