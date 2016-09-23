BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 I Kloukinas I Lappas Construction and Commercial Co SA :
* Net cash on June 30, 2.7 million euros ($3.03 million) versus 2.4 million euros year ago
* H1 turnover 14.9 million euros versus 15.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 593,044 euros versus loss 30,174 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cqqxRs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.